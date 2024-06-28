Savannah James reposts ruthless meme about husband LeBron, son Bronny

Savannah James mostly stays out of the spotlight, but she clearly has a strong sense of humor.

The Los Angeles Lakers officially selected Bronny James with the No. 55 overall pick during the NBA Draft on Thursday. The move sets up Bronny to play on the team with his father LeBron James, which would make them the first-ever father-son duo to play together in the NBA.

However, the move also sets up a hilariously unfortunate reality for Bronny. A funny social media post went viral that read, “It has been discovered that LeBron James is sleeping with his newest teammate’s mom.”

Savannah, the wife of LeBron and the mother of Bronny, got wind of the ruthless post and even reposted it on her Instagram Story with a laughing emoji. Take a look.

Savannah James on IG pic.twitter.com/Q1LWRjULR9 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 28, 2024

LeBron and Savannah were high-school sweethearts and have been married since 2013. They share three kids together — Bronny (19), Bryce (17), and Zhuri (9).

All jokes (and nepotism criticisms) aside, this is a very cool accomplishment for the James family. A heartwarming video has also made the rounds of the moment that Bronny learned he had been drafted by the Lakers.