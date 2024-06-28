Adrian Wojnarowski sends surprising message to Bronny James’ haters

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday came to the defense of the Los Angeles Lakers and their recent selection of Bronny James.

Wojnarowski appeared on ESPN’s live draft show during the second day of the 2024 NBA Draft. With just a few selections left before the Lakers’ 55th pick, Woj lambasted anyone who’d inevitably condemn the Lakers for potentially making a “nepotism” pick.

“I don’t want to hear these charges, people talking about nepotism,” said Woj. “The NBA is full of nepotism. The ownership level, front offices, coaching. I don’t want to hear it all of a sudden because Bronny James’ father plays for the Lakers. It is rampant in this league.”

“People talking about nepotism. The NBA is full of nepotism. The ownership level, front offices, coaching. I don't want to hear about it all of a sudden because Bronny James' father plays for the Lakers. It is rampant in this league” -Woj on ESPN pic.twitter.com/rjBP94PwkD — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 27, 2024

The Lakers picked James, the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Wojnarowski argued that nepotism is already prevalent across the league. But just because something unscrupulous has already been happening, doesn’t mean everyone should keep doing it.

Fair or not, Bronny James had a genuinely emotional reaction to hearing his name called as the Lakers’ 55th pick (video here).

Bronny was selected despite his relatively meager production as a freshman at USC. In 25 games with the Trojans, Bronny averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game on 36.6% shooting.