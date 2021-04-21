Scary details about Sterling Brown assault revealed

Sterling Brown sounds like he was very lucky after becoming the victim of an assault earlier this week.

Shams Charania and Kelly Iko of The Athletic revealed on Wednesday the frightening details about the incident involving the Houston Rockets guard. The report states that Brown was among several Rockets who made a trip to a Coral Gables-area strip club on Sunday night. The team played the Heat on Monday in Miami.

Brown reportedly entered the wrong sprinter van on his way out of the club. He then got into a heated argument with three or more individuals who apparently possessed the van at the time. The individuals allegedly jumped Brown, cracking his head open with a bottle and leaving blood everywhere.

Charania and Iko add that Brown had a very hazy memory of the incident due to being struck in the back of the head. Brown was ultimately admitted to the hospital for several hours. He needed multiple heavy stitching jobs for his facial injuries. The report adds that Rockets players and coaches feared for Brown’s health. It also quotes an anonymous source who said that Brown could have died if he were not as physically strong and tough.

The 6-foot-5 Brown had been enjoying career-high averages in points (8.2), rebounds (4.4), as well as minutes per game (24.1) this season. The Rockets released a statement about the incident Tuesday that did not reveal the true seriousness of the matter.

Brown, 26, is fortunate to have seemingly suffered only minor injuries. But anything involving head trauma is obviously highly concerning. The 15-43 Rockets have the worst record in the league right now. Thus, it would not be surprising if they hold Brown out for the rest of the season.