 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 4, 2023

Scoot Henderson will only do pre-draft workout with 2 teams

June 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Scoot Henderson in a jersey

Nov 29, 2021; Stockton, CA, USA; G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson (0) dribbles during the third quarter against the Stockton Kings at Stockton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Scoot Henderson is considered a consensus top-three player in the upcoming NBA Draft, and he is acting like it in terms of his pre-draft visits.

Henderson said Saturday that he will only visit with the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers prior to the draft. Not coincidentally, those teams pick at No. 2 and No. 3 in the draft order.

Victor Wembanyama is essentially a lock to go first overall to the San Antonio Spurs. That leaves Henderson and Brandon Miller as the competitors to go No. 2 and No. 3, at least in the eyes of many experts. Henderson may have an edge, as Miller apparently has left some unimpressed in his pre-draft meetings.

Henderson spent last season playing for the G League Ignite, where he averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Article Tags

Charlotte HornetsPortland Trail BlazersScoot Henderson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus