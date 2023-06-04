Scoot Henderson will only do pre-draft workout with 2 teams

Scoot Henderson is considered a consensus top-three player in the upcoming NBA Draft, and he is acting like it in terms of his pre-draft visits.

Henderson said Saturday that he will only visit with the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers prior to the draft. Not coincidentally, those teams pick at No. 2 and No. 3 in the draft order.

Scoot Henderson said he's only working out with two teams — Portland and Charlotte. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) June 3, 2023

Victor Wembanyama is essentially a lock to go first overall to the San Antonio Spurs. That leaves Henderson and Brandon Miller as the competitors to go No. 2 and No. 3, at least in the eyes of many experts. Henderson may have an edge, as Miller apparently has left some unimpressed in his pre-draft meetings.

Henderson spent last season playing for the G League Ignite, where he averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.