Scoot Henderson performs song during rookie hazing

Scoot Henderson is the new face of the franchise for the Portland Trail Blazers. Apparently, that does not exempt him from a little rookie hazing.

Henderson put on a performance during the Blazers fan fest held Sunday at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. The Blazers guard took a page out of Damian Lillard’s playbook and chose to rap during the rookie talent show. His song of choice? “Family Affair” by Mary J. Blige.

MIMI TIME, RIP CITY 🛌💤 pic.twitter.com/T1LZNEsJEX — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 9, 2023

Not only did Henderson do the whole performance, but he also committed to the bit the entire way. He played to the crowd by walking around the court and even unveiled some of his dance moves.

Henderson got the crowd excited in more ways than one on Sunday. He also connected with fellow new addition Deandre Ayton for an alley-oop during the team scrimmage.

The Blazers have hit the reset button on their roster after the Lillard trade. They have just one player remaining over the age of 30 and are stacked with young talent at nearly every position.

After more than a decade with one superstar point guard running the show in Portland, Henderson appears ready to start a new era in the City of Roses.