Scott Brooks shoots down Bradley Beal trade rumors

Scott Brooks has some bad news for proponents of the “Free Bradley Beal” movement going on right now.

The Washington Wizards head coach spoke to reporters on Saturday and shot down the recent trade rumors surrounding the All-Star guard Beal.

“We’re not interested,” emphasized Brooks, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. “I think I might tell [our general manager] Tommy [Sheppard] to block all the 29 other GM’s numbers. We’re not answering.”

For context, the 3-12 Wizards are the worst team in the entire league right now. They have lost their last four straight games by a combined 73 points. This is despite the 27-year-old Beal going supernova on a nightly basis. He leads the NBA with a ridiculous 34.7 points per game. Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets ranks a distant second with 30.5 points a game.

Beal’s wife has also added fuel to the fire with some recent tweets. But it sounds like all of the noise surrounding Beal right now is coming from outside and that the team’s approach with him has not changed at all.