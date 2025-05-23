Referee Scott Foster bloodied after getting hit by Lu Dort in Game 2

Scott Foster found himself as the latest (unexpected) victim of The Dorture Chamber.

The veteran referee Foster served as the crew chief for Thursday’s Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder. During the first quarter of the game at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, O.K., Foster did a jump ball between Minnesota’s Julius Randle and Oklahoma City’s Lu Dort.

The ball ultimately got knocked out of bounds but not without some scratching and clawing by Dort … directed at Foster. On his follow-through from the jump, Dort caught Foster in the face with an arm swing. Foster was left bleeding as a result, causing a brief delay in the game while Foster was attended to by training staff members.

Foster would soon return to the game with some gauze up his nostrils. Check out the video of the blow that he took from Dort.

Lu Dort hits Scott Foster in the nose, making him bleed. pic.twitter.com/YMCXanGEKJ — League Alerts (@LeagueAlerts) May 23, 2025

Foster, a 30-year veteran NBA official, just returned to action a couple of weeks ago after missing over a month due to a calf injury that he suffered during a game. Now during Thursday’s playoff game, Foster had himself yet another painful moment.

Interestingly enough, 12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul, a former Thunder player, was in attendance during the game in Oklahoma City. Paul has a very long and bitter history of beef with Foster and probably had to be smirking a little bit on Thursday at the sight of a bloodied Foster.