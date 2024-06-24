Scottie Barnes set to sign mega-extension with Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are fully committing to Scottie Barnes as their franchise cornerstone for years to come by signing him to a massive rookie extension.

Barnes and the Raptors are in agreement on a five-year contract extension that could be worth up to $270 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal would make Barnes the highest-paid player in Raptors franchise history.

Barnes would be guaranteed $225 million as part of the deal. That would rise to the $270 million mark if he were to be named to an All-NBA or All-Defensive team. Barnes has already made an All-Star team, so one of those outcomes is entirely plausible.

Though Barnes has faced some injury issues, the Raptors have little doubt that they have a star on their hands. The numbers bear that out as well, with Barnes averaging 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists for Toronto last season. The team went just 25-57, but their plan is clearly to build around the 22-year-old forward.