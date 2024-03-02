Raptors All-Star out indefinitely with injury

The Toronto Raptors fell to the Golden State Warriors, 120-105, on Friday but that wasn’t even their biggest loss of the night. They also lost All-Star Scottie Barnes indefinitely.

Following the defeat, Toronto announced that Barnes had suffered a fractured third metacarpal bone in left hand.

The Raptors have announced that Scottie Barnes has a fracture in his left hand and will be out indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/kGk3k7Uf5w — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 2, 2024

“Obviously when you lose an All-Star player in the game, that definitely changes a lot of things,” Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic said, via NBA.com. “We tried with different lineups, different players tonight, gave multiple players opportunities there.”

Barnes suffered the injury late in the first half when he inadvertently hit the rim while attempting to block a shot. With roughly 2:00 remaining in the second quarter, he was subbed out and quickly escorted to the locker room.

When the teams emerged to start the second half, Barnes was replaced by Kelly Olynyk.

Entering Friday night’s game, Barnes was averaging 20.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He managed just 10 points and six rebounds in 16 minutes before leaving the game, snapping a career-best streak of five consecutive double-doubles.