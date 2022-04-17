Scottie Barnes suffers potentially significant foot injury

The Toronto Raptors’ hopes of upsetting the Philadelphia 76ers may have suffered a serious blow in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Game 1.

Standout rookie Scottie Barnes had to be helped off the court after Joel Embiid landed on his left ankle while driving to the basket. The Raptors announced a preliminary diagnosis of a left ankle sprain, and Barnes will undergo further testing.

Scottie Barnes was helped off the court to the locker room after Joel Embiid stepped on his foot in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/HzlZj3vh9I — ESPN (@espn) April 17, 2022

At the very least, this looked like a very painful injury for Barnes. The Raptors will be hoping that’s all it is, and that his inability to walk off under his own power isn’t a sign of something more severe.

Barnes has had an excellent rookie campaign for Toronto, averaging 15.3 points and 7.5 assists per game in the regular season.