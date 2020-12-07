Scottie Pippen confronted Michael Jordan about ‘The Last Dance’

Scottie Pippen has admitted he wasn’t in love with his portrayal in “The Last Dance” documentary — and when he confronted Michael Jordan about it, he got precisely the response you might expect.

Pippen told Andrew Anthony of The Guardian that he wasn’t pleased with his portrayal in the documentary, and added that he felt it was too much about Jordan trying to glorify himself.

“I don’t think it was that accurate in terms of really defining what was accomplished in one of the greatest eras of basketball, but also by two of the greatest players — and one could even put that aside and say the greatest team of all time,” Pippen said. “I didn’t think those things stood out in the documentary. I thought it was more about Michael trying to uplift himself and to be glorified.”

When asked if Pippen had brought those complaints to Jordan, the former Bull said he had — and the response was pretty funny.

“Yeah. I told him I wasn’t too pleased with it,” Pippen said. “He accepted it. He said, ‘hey, you’re right’. That was pretty much it.”

“The Last Dance” was a ratings bonanza for ESPN earlier this year, and sparked new discussions about the 1990s Bulls teams. It also sparked a lot of speculation about how Pippen felt, given that Jordan had the final say over what appeared in the film and Pippen was portrayed negatively at multiple points.

It was suggested at one point that Pippen had extremely strong feelings over his portrayal. He seems more relaxed here, but it’s certainly clear that he wasn’t thrilled.