Scottie Pippen agrees to pay child support to ex-wife Larsa in divorce

Scottie Pippen and his ex-wife Larsa recently finalized their divorce, and the former Chicago Bulls star will be sending monthly payments as part of the deal.

Scottie and Larsa finalized their divorce on Dec. 15. Radar obtained a copy of the settlement, and it states that the Hall of Famer has agreed to pay child support for the minor two children he and Larsa have together — 17-year-old Justin and 14-year-old Sophia. Scottie will make monthly payments until the kids turn 18.

The former couple has also agreed to joint legal and physical custody of the children. The amount Scottie will pay has been kept sealed.

Scottie and Larsa also have two adult children together, Scottie Jr. and Preston. They married in 1997, but Scottie filed for a divorce in 2016. They reconciled briefly, but then Larsa filed for a divorce in 2018 amid some cheating allegations. It took three years, but now they are officially divorced. The two have four children, including Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr., who was annoyed with his mother’s drama.