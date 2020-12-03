Scottie Pippen Jr. seems annoyed with drama involving mother Larsa

Scottie Pippen Jr. has seen and heard plenty about the latest drama involving his mother Larsa, but the Vanderbilt star insists he is doing everything he can to tune it out.

Pippen Jr., the son of Larsa and Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, sent a somewhat cryptic tweet this week after rumors surfaced that his mother is dating Minnesota Timberwolves star Malik Beasley.

“Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here,” Pippen Jr. wrote.

Photos of Beasley and Larsa holding hands were published in late November. TMZ Sports reported on Tuesday that Beasley’s wife Montana Lao was “blindsided” by the photos and was expecting Beasley to be home for his birthday on Nov. 26. She said she was disappointed when he did not show up. Beasley tweeted an ambiguous message the day after the story came out.

Pippen Jr. is in his sophomore season at Vanderbilt. He scored 25 points in the Commodores’ win over Valparaiso on Friday night. The 20-year-old averaged 12.0 points per game as a freshman last season.

Larsa and Scottie got divorced in 2018, which was two years after Scottie filed and reportedly had concern about Larsa’s relationship with rapper Future. The two have three children together.