Scotty Pippen Jr. announces NBA Draft decision

The son of an NBA legend looks to be turning pro for the 2021-22 season.

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of Scottie Pippen, announced Saturday that he is entering the NBA Draft. He will, however, retain his college eligibility for the time being.

Pippen is not ranked among the top 100 draft prospects by ESPN, so he could end up returning to school. He would have two years of eligibility remaining if he does so, and has until July 19 to make a final decision on whether he will keep his name in the draft.

The sophomore guard had a breakout season for Vanderbilt last season. He averaged 20.8 points, 4.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, and led the team in all three categories.