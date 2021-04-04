 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, April 4, 2021

Serge Ibaka crushed it with his outfit on sideline

April 4, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Serge Ibaka outfit

Serge Ibaka remained out for Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers as he continues to nurse a back injury, but the big man still found a way to make his presence felt.

Ibaka wore an outfit on the sideline that really can’t be described. You just have to see it for yourself:

Some fans hilariously commented that Ibaka looked like he was wearing the top of an old mattress, which is a pretty accurate description.

Ibaka’s wardrobe selection certainly wasn’t the craziest we have seen for an NBA player, but it was pretty awesome. We can only think of a few stars who have made louder fashion statements than that.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus