Serge Ibaka crushed it with his outfit on sideline

Serge Ibaka remained out for Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers as he continues to nurse a back injury, but the big man still found a way to make his presence felt.

Ibaka wore an outfit on the sideline that really can’t be described. You just have to see it for yourself:

Some fans hilariously commented that Ibaka looked like he was wearing the top of an old mattress, which is a pretty accurate description.

Ibaka’s wardrobe selection certainly wasn’t the craziest we have seen for an NBA player, but it was pretty awesome. We can only think of a few stars who have made louder fashion statements than that.