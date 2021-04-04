Serge Ibaka crushed it with his outfit on sideline
Serge Ibaka remained out for Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers as he continues to nurse a back injury, but the big man still found a way to make his presence felt.
Ibaka wore an outfit on the sideline that really can’t be described. You just have to see it for yourself:
Serge Ibaka stylin' and profilin' on the sidelines this afternoon!#NBA #NBATwitter #TheJump #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/wPZ3sl60FH
— The Jump on ESPN (@NBATheJump) April 4, 2021
Some fans hilariously commented that Ibaka looked like he was wearing the top of an old mattress, which is a pretty accurate description.
Ibaka’s wardrobe selection certainly wasn’t the craziest we have seen for an NBA player, but it was pretty awesome. We can only think of a few stars who have made louder fashion statements than that.