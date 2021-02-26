Seth Curry criticizes Mavericks for trading him

Seth Curry knows the Dallas Mavericks made a mistake by trading him and isn’t afraid to say it.

Curry was traded by Dallas to Philly in November to complete a draft day deal. He said the Mavs made screwed up by dealing him.

Seth Curry says there's nothing personal with playing the Mavericks, the team that traded him to Philly in the offseason, tonight. "I just think they made a bad business decision." Said he enjoyed seeing his former coaches and teammates. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 26, 2021

Curry scored 15 points as his Philadelphia 76ers beat Dallas 111-97 on Thursday night, so it was a nice opportunity to point out the error. Curry shot the ball great too, going 6-for-9 and making all of his threes.

The 30-year-old has proven to be a great fit in Philly’s offense. He is averaging 12.9 points and 2.0 threes per game on 45.4 percent shooting from long range.