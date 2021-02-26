 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, February 25, 2021

Seth Curry criticizes Mavericks for trading him

February 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Seth Curry

Seth Curry knows the Dallas Mavericks made a mistake by trading him and isn’t afraid to say it.

Curry was traded by Dallas to Philly in November to complete a draft day deal. He said the Mavs made screwed up by dealing him.

Curry scored 15 points as his Philadelphia 76ers beat Dallas 111-97 on Thursday night, so it was a nice opportunity to point out the error. Curry shot the ball great too, going 6-for-9 and making all of his threes.

The 30-year-old has proven to be a great fit in Philly’s offense. He is averaging 12.9 points and 2.0 threes per game on 45.4 percent shooting from long range.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus