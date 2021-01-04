Seth Curry trolls Channing Frye over ‘legacy’ comment about Steph

Steph Curry went for a career-high 62 points on Sunday night, and many are crediting Channing Frye with the assist.

Frye, who was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers when they beat the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Finals in 2016, recently was critical of Curry.

Frye, who is now an NBA commentator, said on a “Dubs Talk” podcast that this season was significant for Curry’s legacy. Frye wanted to see what Curry would do without Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

“This year, there’s a lot of questions, not of, can he play, but can he adjust his game without those all-stars to make everyone else better,” Frye said. “I’m excited to see it, I think he can do it. I think the culture can do it and Steve Kerr can put them in the right situations.”

Frye said he wants to see Curry take the Warriors to the Finals without all of his great teammates surrounding him.

“Until the Warriors go back without him, it’s like, ‘Well, you had to have a stacked team with five Hall of Famers on it.’ … This is the question, and this is unfair, but can Steph do that now?”

Frye’s criticism definitely made the rounds, and it was something Steph’s brother Seth heard. After Steph scored 62 points, Seth joked about how his brother has 60 more games this season to determine his legacy.

1 down. 60 more left to determine a legacy — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) January 4, 2021

That’s a joke, obviously, since Steph has won two NBA MVP awards and three NBA championships. His legacy is already well intact, regardless of what Frye says.

Klay Thompson, who is out for the season, also recognized Steph for the big game.