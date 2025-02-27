NBA player delivers Dunk of the Year candidate

Victor Wembanyama may be done for the season, but the NBA is still getting its dose of “Looney Tunes” … courtesy of Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe.

Sharpe went viral during his team’s game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday for a ludicrous dunk in the second quarter. After picking off an outlet pass by Washington’s Justin Champagnie, Sharpe came careening down the lane and cleared himself for takeoff.

Taking off from right around the dotted line and maneuvering his way around an airborne Champagnie trying to meet him at the summit, Sharpe threw down the thunderous slam (likely creating a reading on the Richter scale in the process).

Here is the unbelievable highlight video.

SHAEDON SHARPE DUNK OF THE YEAR?! 🤯🤯🤯



WOW ‼️ pic.twitter.com/omxJooiPKo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 27, 2025

Like Michael Jordan going up against the Monstars, Sharpe was at full extension for that jam. Even the most prudish of dunk purists had to be satisfied by that one as Sharpe stretched out as far as he could to grab onto the rim (rather than just throwing the ball through the net).

Sharpe, who also set a new career-high on Wednesday with 36 points to help lead Portland to the 129-121 win over Washington, doesn’t get a whole lot of national recognition since he plays for the lowly, rebuilding Blazers. But the former No. 7 overall pick, who is still only 21 years old, is officially ready for his close-up.

Now the only question is who does it better between the San Antonio Spurs star Wembanyama and Sharpe, who is almost a full foot shorter at 6-foot-5.