Victor Wembanyama goes viral for Elastic Man dunk in preseason game

Victor Wembanyama is the sports world’s greatest deranged fever dream.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Wembanyama went full Mr. Fantastic during Friday’s preseason game against the Miami Heat. One particular sequence in the second half saw Wembanyama receive a pocket pass outside of the restricted area. He gathered and went up as if he was about to shoot a hook shot but then [checks notes] just dunked that thing instead.

Here is the video (featuring a really crazy visual).

The 7-foot-4 Wembanyama has an eight-foot wingspan and used every bit of it there. Are we sure that wasn’t just a deleted scene from “Space Jam”?

Wembanyama also produced some other weave-snatching highlights during Friday’s game. He was a Loch Ness monster in transition.

He sauced on the Heat with a series of dribble moves into a mid-range J.

And he even defied Dr. Naismith himself to redefine the give-and-go as we know it.

victor wembanyama brings the ball up and then throws down the lob from the give-and-go pic.twitter.com/rDV5O7ZZXx — jeff (@DedicationHoops) October 14, 2023

The 19-year-old finished 10-of-15 from the floor for 25 points with four rebounds, four assists, and three blocks as the Spurs blew out the Heat 120-104. Wembanyama brought the swagger during his preseason debut earlier this week as well and has already become must-watch television even before his first official NBA game.