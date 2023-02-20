Shai Gilgeous-Alexander issues warning for LeBron James

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is licking his chops for the next meeting with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star Gilgeous-Alexander made his first career All-Star Game appearance Sunday, coming off the bench for Team Giannis. In the first half, Gilgeous-Alexander thought he had an open lane to the basket … only for James to pull an All-Star surprise and block his shot.

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander spoke on the block, a rarity in zero-defense All-Star Games, and issued a warning for James.

“He wasn’t playing no defense,” said Gilgeous-Alexander of James, per Nick Crane of Forbes. “Then the one time I tried to get a dunk, he wanna play defense. I got something for that next time though.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and Team Giannis went on to defeat Team LeBron by the final of 184-175. If it makes Gilgeous-Alexander feel any better, James did have to pay a price for his block.

The Thunder, who won in a matchup against the Lakers earlier this month, meet them again on March 1 and on March 22. James may have to watch his head during those ones as a Gilgeous-Alexander poster could be incoming.