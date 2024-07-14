Shams Charania’s screen time during NBA free agency is insane

Every sport has a handful of national reporters that have managed to become just as famous as some of the top players, largely as a result of their frequent and relentless reporting and scoops. Shams Charania of The Athletic is one of them, and he offered a glimpse into the effort required to get those scoops.

Speaking at the Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday, Charania offered a glimpse at his phone activity on July 1, the first day of NBA free agency. According to his iPhone, Charania logged a ridiculous 21 hours and 34 minutes of screen time that day.

Shams screen time on day 1 of NBA Free Agency is a joke 😭 pic.twitter.com/7LbHQBoaaw — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) July 14, 2024

A closer look at the screen suggests that Charania may have gotten a brief nap in just after midnight, but other than that, he was hard at work. He only picked up his phone 35 times, but that could probably be explained away by noting that, based on that screen time, he barely put it down in the first place.

Charania may not be universally popular in the NBA universe, but he gets plenty of scoops and obviously works hard for them. It is even wilder to think that ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski probably has similar phone stats, too.