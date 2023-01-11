Shaq shows off awful new haircut

Shaquille O’Neal’s haircut this week served as evidence that we continue to stray further from God’s light.

The retired center legend O’Neal showed up to an episode of NBA TV’s “NBA Gametime” on Tuesday with a hideous new hairstyle. O’Neal casually sauntered in with a wispy shadow of hair (as opposed to his customary bald-headed look). Replay review determined though that O’Neal was well behind the line. And no, we’re not talking about a three-pointer. We’re talking about O’Neal’s actual hairline, which was approximately seven inches too high.

Take a look at the hilarious video.

"That boy looking good ain't he" 🤣@Shaq shows off his haircut 😂💈 pic.twitter.com/2HasCpAqk7 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 11, 2023

O’Neal did not attempt very many fadeaways during his renowned NBA career. But he is apparently making up for that in retirement by having his hair fade away from the rest of his head.

To O’Neal’s credit though, he doesn’t mind being laughed at from time to time. A few years ago, he already showed off his tragic hairline on an episode of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” after losing a bet with a co-host. Maybe this latest spectacle is O’Neal’s way of paying off the bet that he lost earlier this week.