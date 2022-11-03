Shaq gets challenged to wrestling match by longtime rival

Shaquille O’Neal may have to settle his longest-running beef with a few tables, ladders, and chairs.

Eight-time All-Star big man Dwight Howard appeared this week on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe and challenged his nemesis O’Neal to a wrestling match. The suggestion initially came from Sharpe, who pitched a battle between the two bigs at SummerSlam 2023 (with the winner getting the “Superman” nickname).

“I like it,” Howard responded. “Guess what? It’s even bigger. WrestleMania is in L.A. this year. Who the king of L.A.? Let’s go Shaq! Let’s go!”

.@DwightHoward calls out @Shaq to fight in WrestleMania 2023 for the King of LA: Superman vs Superman 👀 pic.twitter.com/PQpbV3IBBb — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) November 1, 2022

O’Neal, who spent eight seasons in L.A., has been feuding with Howard, who spent three, for over a decade now. The bitterness originally stemmed from Howard’s use of the “Superman” moniker (which was O’Neal’s nickname during his own professional career). Even as recently as this year, O’Neal was still refusing to show respect to Howard.

Having the two finally settle their rivalry by getting into the ring is not half-bad of an idea. O’Neal has already participated in WrestleMania before, and Howard has some WWE dreams of his own.