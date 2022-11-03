 Skip to main content
Shaq gets challenged to wrestling match by longtime rival

November 2, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Shaq looks on

Nov 22, 2017; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal during the first half of the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and Arizona Wildcats in the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis in Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal may have to settle his longest-running beef with a few tables, ladders, and chairs.

Eight-time All-Star big man Dwight Howard appeared this week on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe and challenged his nemesis O’Neal to a wrestling match. The suggestion initially came from Sharpe, who pitched a battle between the two bigs at SummerSlam 2023 (with the winner getting the “Superman” nickname).

“I like it,” Howard responded. “Guess what? It’s even bigger. WrestleMania is in L.A. this year. Who the king of L.A.? Let’s go Shaq! Let’s go!”

O’Neal, who spent eight seasons in L.A., has been feuding with Howard, who spent three, for over a decade now. The bitterness originally stemmed from Howard’s use of the “Superman” moniker (which was O’Neal’s nickname during his own professional career). Even as recently as this year, O’Neal was still refusing to show respect to Howard.

Having the two finally settle their rivalry by getting into the ring is not half-bad of an idea. O’Neal has already participated in WrestleMania before, and Howard has some WWE dreams of his own.

Dwight Howard, Shaq
