Shaq, Charles Barkley get into it over worse defender

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley got into it on Sunday regarding their respective defensive abilities.

The two analysts were talking ahead of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. Barkley talked up his Bucks, saying the Hawks only won Game 1 because Milwaukee’s defense was terrible. He said Milwaukee’s defensive changes were the reason Trae Young struggled in Game 2.

Shaq disagreed. The disagreement led to some classic lines.

“First of all, you don’t know nothing about no defense.” “I was a better defender than you.” @SHAQ and Chuck going at it. pic.twitter.com/OthQVYYZiP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2021

“You don’t know nothing about D,” Shaq said to Chuck.

“You were an awful defensive player on the pick-and-roll. They were playing defense like you did. You can’t play defense like that in the modern NBA,” Barkley said in response. “I wasn’t a great defender, but I was a better defender than you!”

Shaq then noted how Barkley was getting personal with him. That’s a touchy subject and area for Barkley, who is always razzed by his coworkers about not having won an NBA championship.