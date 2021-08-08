Shaq gives Giannis Antetokounmpo ultimate honor with ‘Superman’ nickname

Shaquille O’Neal gave Giannis Antetokounmpo the ultimate honor via Instagram on Saturday.

The Big Fella shared a graphic on his Instagram account that compared his career stats with Giannis’ through age 26. Antetokounmpo compares quite well with O’Neal.

O’Neal even said in his post that Giannis “is a bad boy call him Superman just call me Shaq.”

Shaq has been extremely protective of his “Superman” nickname throughout his career. He has even put down Dwight Howard over it.

For him to give it to Antetokounmpo shows how much he respects the Milwaukee Bucks star. It probably helps that Giannis isn’t a center, because O’Neal seems to really get protective over fellow big men.