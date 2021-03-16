Shaq shares hilarious story about first IcyHot experience

Shaquille O’Neal has been the most recognizable endorser of IcyHot for several years now, and the Hall of Famer says he genuinely believes in the product. You may be surprised to hear what convinced him that it works.

During an appearance on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast this week, Shaq shared a hilarious story about the first time he used IcyHot. He said a trainer applied it to the area where he was dealing with a thigh bruise, but the trainer “rubbed it too high.” You can probably guess what happened next.

“During the game, my little guys started getting hot — like, really hot, I thought something was wrong,” Shaq recalled. “It got to the point where I was like, ‘I need a doctor. My little guys are on fire.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, I think I put the IcyHot too high.’”

Shaq said he had to hit the showers mid-game, but that only made it worse. Fortunately, a janitor in the locker room told him he needed to use milk to relieve the pain. He gave the janitor some money to go grab milk for him.

“So now I’m in the shower pouring milk on my boys,” O’Neal continued. “The guys are coming in looking at me like, ‘What the h— are you doing?’ But the milk actually worked. … Then when I met with IcyHot I was like, you know what, it’s hot, this company works.”

Most people who have used IcyHot know you have to be careful where you apply it. Shaq learned that the hard way, but apparently he viewed it as a positive.

Shaq is known for sharing great stories about his playing days, but that was definitely one of the most unique. Now we know why he is such a big IcyHot supporter.