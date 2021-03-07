Shaq jokes that Kenny Smith sparked big beef with Dwight Howard

Shaq has had a long-running beef with Dwight Howard, and he’s accusing Kenny Smith of being a big catalyst for it.

Episode 2 of “The Inside Story”, a 4-part documentary series on the TNT NBA crew, touches on Shaq’s accusation. Shaq got upset with Howard when the center put on a Superman cape in the 2008 Slam Dunk Contest. O’Neal felt that Howard was infringing on his territory, since Shaq already went by the “Superman” nickname and even had an “S” tattoo.

O’Neal accused Smith of playing a big role in the matter.

“[Kenny] started the beef,” O’Neal said. “You made that man believe he was Superman!”

“There’s only one Superman to ever come through this league and you know his name. It’s me." Episode 2 of #TheInsideStory presented by @Kia begins at 9pm ET on TNT! pic.twitter.com/gDtemRwXHU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 5, 2021

Shaq was obviously threatened that Howard was challenging his spot as the top center, and that’s why he struck out against the big man.

Shaq’s issues with Howard have continued to even now. Just last year, O’Neal roasted Howard over the way he celebrated the Lakers’ championship.