 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, March 6, 2021

Shaq jokes that Kenny Smith sparked big beef with Dwight Howard

March 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

Shaquille O'Neal

Shaq has had a long-running beef with Dwight Howard, and he’s accusing Kenny Smith of being a big catalyst for it.

Episode 2 of “The Inside Story”, a 4-part documentary series on the TNT NBA crew, touches on Shaq’s accusation. Shaq got upset with Howard when the center put on a Superman cape in the 2008 Slam Dunk Contest. O’Neal felt that Howard was infringing on his territory, since Shaq already went by the “Superman” nickname and even had an “S” tattoo.

O’Neal accused Smith of playing a big role in the matter.

“[Kenny] started the beef,” O’Neal said. “You made that man believe he was Superman!”

Shaq was obviously threatened that Howard was challenging his spot as the top center, and that’s why he struck out against the big man.

Shaq’s issues with Howard have continued to even now. Just last year, O’Neal roasted Howard over the way he celebrated the Lakers’ championship.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus