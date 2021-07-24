Report: Shaq buys $2 million house in Las Vegas

Shaquille O’Neal has some business interest in Las Vegas, Nev. and now he is adding to his real estate portfolio there.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Buck Wargo reported on Friday that O’Neal bought an estate in the Las Vegas area. The $1.95 million estate is located in the southeast valley and sits on over an acre of land. The house has just under 6,000 square feet of living space, with the sale closing on July 9.

O’Neal has been busy with real estate in the area. He has reportedly sold two properties over the last year and a half. One home was sold in early 2020, 13 months after being purchased. The other was sold in June, nine months after its 2020 purchase.

Shaq serves as an NBA analyst for Turner Sports. He also has numerous business interests, including his “Big Chicken” restaurant in Las Vegas.

What's good, GLENDALE?! When was the last time you had one of @Shaq's tasty crispy chicken sandwiches from #BigChickenShaq in Glendale, CA or Las Vegas, NV? pic.twitter.com/CkRQNSUFNM — Big Chicken (@BigChickenShaq) May 21, 2021

O’Neal also enjoys working as a DJ and has spun records at Las Vegas venues in the past.