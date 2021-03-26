Shaq re-lists Florida mansion after sale falls through

Shaquille O’Neal appeared to be on his way to selling his massive lakefront estate in Florida earlier this year, but the property has gone back on the market after being under contract.

O’Neal listed the 31,000-square-foot mansion late last year for $19.5 million. The price was reduced to $16.5 million before it went under contract in January. As James Leggate of FOX Business discovered, the home is now back on the market.

Shaq’s house is still listed at $16.5 million, though some updates have been made since it was last on the market.

The home is located in Isleworth, which a gated golf and country club. It has a massive resort-like pool and 700 feet of lake frontage. There are 12 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an NBA regulation-sized basketball court, a garage that can fit 17 cars, and much more.

Shaq bought the mansion for $4 million in 1993 after he was drafted by the Orlando Magic. Assuming it sells for anything close to what it is listed for, it seems like it was a pretty wise investment for the Hall of Famer. It’s unclear if Shaq was living in the house at the time of his now-infamous first experience with IcyHot.