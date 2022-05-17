 Skip to main content
Shaq takes shot at Kevin Durant on Instagram

May 17, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Kevin Durant dribbles

Oct 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant has won two championships and is a two-time NBA Finals MVP, but there are many people who feel his legacy will not be complete unless he captures a title without the Golden State Warriors. It is safe to say Shaquille O’Neal agrees.

Shaq appeared to take a subtle shot at Durant with a post on his Instagram story Monday night. The Hall of Famer reposted a graphic on his story that mocked Durant for not having accomplished anything since he left Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

Durant has certainly heard that criticism before. Stephen A. Smith brought up the same point earlier this year, and K.D. blasted the ESPN analyst in response.

Shaq is also a huge fan of Curry. He explained last year why the two-time NBA MVP is his favorite player.

The Brooklyn Nets have fallen short of expectations since Durant joined them, but a lot of that is beyond his control. K.D. has had to deal with injuries and all of the Kyrie Irving drama. Still, there is no debating that his resume will be much stronger if he wins a championship away from Golden State.

