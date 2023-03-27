Shaq offers update on his recovery in funny post

Shaquille O’Neal is back on his feet and cracking jokes again after his recent surgery.

In a post to his Instagram page on Sunday, the retired center great offered an update on his recovery from a hip procedure. O’Neal shared a video of himself walking around in the gym with the assistance of a single crutch. He joked in his caption that he was getting ready to challenge all the “old dudes” that play pickup basketball in the gym.

O’Neal sparked concern last week when he posted a picture of himself from the hospital. But he revealed that he underwent a planned hip replacement surgery and was doing well in his recovery.

While the procedure is keeping him sidelined from his TNT analyst gig for the time being, O’Neal is already making good strides by walking around again. He also had another humorous post about his health a few days ago.