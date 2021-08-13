Shaquille O’Neal wants Las Vegas to have NBA team

Shaquille O’Neal lives in Las Vegas part of the time and thinks the city should have an NBA team.

O’Neal was interviewed by the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes regarding the Big Fella’s “The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation.” In the interview, they talked about Las Vegas possibly getting an NBA team. O’Neal seemed to hint one was coming.

“Las Vegas has grown a lot, and there is a lot of want for an NBA team,” O’Neal said via Katsilometes. “I don’t want to go on the record too far, but I’m leaning toward most definitely.”

O’Neal believes that Las Vegas can sustain an NBA team and hopes they get one within the next five years.

“Vegas can definitely sustain an NBA team,” he said. “We definitely have the fans, definitely have a supporting cast, and definitely have the sponsorship money. Hopefully it happens within the next five years.”

There has been talk that the NBA could add two more teams and expand to 32. The two locations often talked about as potential homes? Seattle and, you guessed it, Las Vegas.

Given his status as an NBA legend, businessman, and part-time Vegas resident, Shaq would probably have at least some knowledge of the NBA’s possible expansion plans to Vegas.