Shareef O’Neal responds to criticism from former Laker

Shareef O’Neal responded to criticism from former Los Angeles Lakers big man Robert Horry about the youngster’s chances of being a successful NBA player.

O’Neal played for the Lakers during this year’s NBA Summer League, but did not end up making the team.

During an episode of Horry’s “Big Shot Bob Pod with Robert Horry” podcast released last week, Horry criticized O’Neal’s effort.

“I picked up my phone, and I was getting ready to call Shaq like, ‘Yo man, you gotta tell your son…he can’t be playing off the damn O’Neal name,’” Horry said, via Lakers Daily. “You gotta put forth some more effort man. You know Shareef’s such a nice kid, that I don’t know if he has that dog in him to go out there and take what he wants.”

O’Neal took the high road on Wednesday, tweeting a gracious response to Horry’s take.

“I know this outta love and no disrespect!!!” O’Neal wrote. “I got you BIG SHOT but you know who raised me, I don’t quit. Always been taught to go get it and take it. Been heading in the right step…like I said I got you! You’ll see.”

I know this outta love and no disrespect!!! I got you BIG SHOT🙏🏾 but you know who raised me , I don’t quit. Always been taught to go get it and take it . Been heading in the right step …like I said I got you! Youll see https://t.co/QmbciWH46c — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) August 3, 2022

O’Neal has almost impossible expectations to live up to with a Hall-of-Fame father, but is in a solid position for being an undrafted player who only scored 97 points in three college seasons.

While O’Neal did not make the Lakers’ roster, he did sign a reported six-figure contract to play with the G League Ignite for next season. He averaged 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game over six total Summer League appearances.