Shareef O’Neal lands major G League deal

Shaquille O’Neal’s son is headed to the league … the NBA G League, that is.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that Shareef O’Neal has landed a contract to play with the G League Ignite next season. The contract is worth a reported six figures.

The 22-year-old Shareef went undrafted this year but played for the Los Angeles Lakers at NBA Summer League. He averaged 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game over six total appearances.

Shareef recently revealed that he had disagreements with his famous father over the decision to turn pro. But a sizable contract to play in the G League is a great outcome for Shareef, especially for a player who scored just 97 total points over three years of college.