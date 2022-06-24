Shareef O’Neal shares awesome throwback video amid Lakers news

Shareef O’Neal is digging deep into the archives after landing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shareef, son of retired NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, reached an agreement on Thursday to play for the Lakers during NBA Summer League this year. He celebrated by tweeting out a very cool throwback video of himself as a toddler. In the video, Shareef was wearing a Lakers jersey in the stands.

The 6-foot-10 forward Shareef was born in 2000, so that video was likely from the era when his father was leading the Lakers to three straight NBA titles from 2000 to 2002.

This is a great outcome for Shareef, who averaged just 2.6 points per game in college and went undrafted on Thursday. Shaq is probably happy to see his son land in the purple and gold as well, but Shareef does not quite have Shaq’s full approval right now.