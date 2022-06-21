Shaq having 1 big disagreement with son Shareef over his future

Shaquille O’Neal is apparently not seeing eye-to-eye with his son Shareef on one significant matter.

Shareef, who is eligible for the NBA Draft this year, revealed to reporters on Tuesday that he has butted heads with his Hall of Fame father over the predraft process because Shaq wanted him to stay in school.

“I’m a grown man,” noted Shareef, per Bill Oram of The Athletic. “I’m 22 years old I can make my own decision.”

The 6-foot-10 forward Shareef had some college eligiblity left, having been a redshirt junior for the LSU Tigers last season. But Shareef decided to forgo that eligibility and is now working out for some notable NBA teams.

Shaq has gone viral before for his wise parenting, so it makes sense that he wanted Shareef to graduate from school instead, especially since Shareef averaged just 2.6 points per game over three college seasons. Hopefully though, Shareef’s bet on himself ends up paying off.