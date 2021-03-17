Ex-Maverick Shawn Bradley left paralyzed after accident

Former NBA fan favorite Shawn Bradley was involved in a tragic accident earlier this year that left him paralyzed.

Bradley and the Dallas Mavericks released a statement on Wednesday revealing the details of the accident. The 7-foot-6 former center was struck from behind by an automobile while riding his bicycle on Jan. 20, 2021. Bradley was only a block from his home in St. George, Utah, at the time.

The incident left Bradley paralyzed. He suffered a severe spinal cord injury and underwent neck fusion surgery. Bradley spent eight weeks hospitalized and undergoing rehab, and doctors have told him he will have a long and difficult road to recovery.

You can read the full press release below, which includes statement from Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and general manager Donnie Nelson:

Here is the full statement from Shawn Bradley and the Mavericks about this tremendously sad accident: pic.twitter.com/QfzoxUGxEw — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 17, 2021

Bradley is said to be in “good spirits” and is planning to use the tragic event to bring public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety.

Bradley, 48, was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the second overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft. He spent brief periods with the Sixers and New Jersey Nets before playing for the Mavs from 1997-2005. Bradley led the NBA in blocks in 1997 and averaged 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game during his career.

Photo: Dustin Senger/Portfolio Area Support Group Qatar Public Affairs Office