Shawn Kemp charged with assault over alleged shooting incident

April 14, 2023
by Grey Papke
Shawn Kemp looking on

Jan 15, 2015; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Supersonics former guard Gary Payton and former forward Shawn Kemp react to a play during the the second half of a game in which their sons Oregon State Beavers guard Gary Payton II (1) and Washington Huskies forward Shawn Kemp, Jr. (40) play at Alaska Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp is facing a felony charge over a March incident in which he allegedly fired a gun in the parking lot of a Tacoma, Wa. shopping mall.

Kemp was charged with assault in first degree, which is a Class A felony in Washington. His lawyer Scott Boatman told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that Kemp plans to plead not guilty.

Kemp was accused of involvement in a drive-by shooting in Tacoma in March, with video also emerging of the incident. Kemp was not initially charged, and his lawyer claimed that Kemp had been trying to recover stolen property and fired shots in self-defense after being shot at by the alleged thieves.

A six-time All-Star, Kemp played 14 NBA seasons, primarily for the Seattle SuperSonics. The 53-year-old averaged 14.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game over his career, which ended in 2003.

