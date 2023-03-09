Video from alleged Shawn Kemp drive-by shooting incident emerges

Video from the alleged drive-by shooting incident involving Shawn Kemp has emerged.

FOX 13 in Seattle shared a video Wednesday night that shows the scene where Kemp was involved in an altercation with people in another vehicle outside the Tacoma Mall earlier in the day.

Kemp can be seen wearing a red vest and cap on his head. He appears to have something in his left hand — possibly a firearm. As siren sounds/chirps are heard, Kemp seems to point to the other vehicle.

Kemp is later shown driving away in his Porsche and then being pulled over by police.

WATCH: New video shows moments after gunfire at Tacoma Mall where Shawn Kemp was arrested.

WHAT WE KNOW: https://t.co/kMOByajdYr pic.twitter.com/XHr4B5CJ1F — FOX 13 Seattle (@fox13seattle) March 9, 2023

KIRO in Seattle says the Porsche that appears in the video is registered to Kemp. They add that “one of the drivers allegedly fired several rounds at occupants of the other car.”

Police say nobody was hurt in the incident and that a gun was recovered at the scene.

Kemp was booked into the Pierce County Jail on Wednesday on one count of drive-by shooting, which is a felony. The 53-year-old was a six-time NBA All-Star and former star player for the Seattle SuperSonics.