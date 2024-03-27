Skip Bayless goes viral over video of his basketball skills

At 72 years old, Skip Bayless is apparently a walking bucket.

The FS1 personality Bayless went viral on Wednesday for an impressive video in which he showed off his skills on the basketball court. Bayless was getting shots up by himself at a local gym and swished just about all of them from comfortably behind the three-point line.

Take a look at the video (which featured seven three-point makes in total).

This comes in the wake of an upcoming contest between Bayless and former NFL MVP Cam Newton. The two recently got into a heated back-and-forth on their respective podcasts that would culminate with Bayless challenging Newton to a three-point shooting match (which Newton then accepted).

Bayless confirmed on Wednesday that he was training for his showdown with Newton and credited his wife Ernestine for the camera work.

Here I am in an old school “lab“ getting ready for my 3-point shooting competition with Cam Newton. I missed some, made some, heated up near the end of this session in a little gym I frequent near the Fox Studios here in LA. Thank you, Ernestine, for your expert camera work.… https://t.co/wcS2t0hIH4 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 27, 2024

While the footage was edited (with Bayless himself admitting that he missed some shots too), that is still a very stellar display for a man of his age. From the looks of that video, Newton, 34, may be facing some real competition. Bayless is clearly much better at basketball than former ESPN co-host Stephen A. Smith is.