Stephen A. Smith injured his ankle defending Micah Parsons at All-Star Game

Stephen A. Smith is coaching one of the teams in Friday night’s NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, and the longtime ESPN analyst will be doing so in an ankle brace.

At the start of Friday morning’s edition of “First Take,” host Molly Qerim revealed that she was told by Smith that Stephen A. suffered an ankle injury while practicing against Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons — who is on Smith’s team — on Thursday.

“Micah crossed him over, and all I know is that Stephen A. is at the hospital right now getting X-rays,” Qerim said.

Adam Schefter then provided some more information. The ESPN insider said Smith was given an ankle brace at the hospital but is “definitely” still going to coach in the Celebrity All-Star Game.

Injury update: After a trip to the hospital, @stephenasmith is in an ankle brace for an injury he suffered practicing against Micah Parsons for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Smith will, however, coach tonight’s game. “Definitely,” he texted. pic.twitter.com/Z9WGXzCxKg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2024

If Smith actually suffered the injury because he was crossed up by Parsons, we need to see that video. The 56-year-old would be the first one to jump all over someone if they got their ankles broken, so to speak, in that fashion.