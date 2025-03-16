Former Seattle SuperSonics icon Slick Watts dies at 73

Former Seattle SuperSonics point guard Donald “Slick” Watts has died.

Watts’ son, Donald, announced the news via a post on X. Slick was 73. The elder Watts had been in poor health since he suffered a stroke in 2021.

“You did so much for so many of us,” the younger Watts captioned the post. “It was an honor call [sic] you pops.”

Slick Watts went undrafted in 1973 but landed a $19,000 free agent deal with the Sonics during Bill Russell’s first year as the team’s general manager and coach. Watts was best known for his clean-shaven head, eccentric style, and the slanted way he wore his headbands.

Standing at 6’1″ and weighing 175 pounds throughout most of his playing career, Watts’ stature was a true underdog in the pro ranks. The Rolling Fork, Mississippi native rode the bench early in his rookie year but eventually won Russell’s trust to enter Seattle’s rotation. Watts averaged 8.0 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.9 steals that season, finishing third in 1973-74 Rookie of the Year voting.

Slick had his best season in 1975-76. He led the NBA in both assists (8.1) and steals (3.2) while averaging a career-high 13.0 points per game. Watts played in just six NBA seasons, with five of them coming for the Sonics.

After Watts’ brief playing career, he became a fixture in the Seattle basketball scene. He taught physical education in the area and started a basketball academy with his son Donald.