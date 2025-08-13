Mother of ex-WNBA player killed in car crash

The mother of a former WNBA player was killed in a car accident over the weekend.

Darcy Connolly-Brunner, the mother of former Phoenix Mercury and San Antonio Stars forward Sophie Brunner, was one of two people who were killed in a head-on collision on Saturday in Freeport, Ill. Connolly-Brunner was 61.

Police revealed in a press conference on Tuesday that the driver of the other vehicle was 30-year-old Rolando Ico-Choc, who was from Guatemala. Ico-Choc was driving a Nissan Altima driving when he allegedly crossed over the middle line hit a Ford Edge that was being driven by Connolly-Brunner. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, and no passengers were in either vehicle.

Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Steve Stovall said Ico-Choc has a criminal record and was believed to have been in the United States illegally.

According to court records that were obtained by WREX in Illinois, Ico-Choc was arrested in March 2022 and charged with driving while under the influence, not having a valid driver’s license and illegally transporting alcohol. He was arrested for DUI again in February 2023 while his license was suspended.

Ico-Choc was also arrested in June 2023 on charges of domestic battery and pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

Brunner was a standout basketball player at Arizona State from 2013-2017. She averaged 13.6 points per game as a senior and then signed with Phoenix as an undrafted free agent. Brunner played professionally in Italy following brief stints with the Mercury and Stars.