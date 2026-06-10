Sophie Cunningham addresses her viral post about Caitlin Clark’s game-winner

Sophie Cunningham had to speak up about a recent social media post that has gone viral following the Indiana Fever’s thrilling 78-76 win over the Washington Mystics on Monday.

Caitlin Clark delivered the biggest bucket of that contest, as she hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

Her basket came off a cross-court inbound pass from Cunningham, who later posted a series of photos on Instagram, including a meme that appeared to suggest she and Clark went rogue rather than follow head coach Stephanie White’s designed play out of the timeout.

Fans feasted on the meme online, prompting Cunningham to clarify its meaning.

“You guys read too much into things. That’s THE EXACT play our coach drew up and we executed it perfectly!” Cunningham wrote in a post on X.

you guys read too much into things. that’s THE EXACT play our coach drew up and we executed it perfectly! https://t.co/8C0iouJ5LK — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) June 10, 2026

Cunningham was right. Indiana ran the play to perfection, with Clark getting a wide-open look at the rim before knocking down the shot from way deep.

The Fever don’t need any more drama this season, especially after dealing with controversy regarding a recent sideline confrontation between Clark and White. Cunningham simply shared a meme that other fans apparently mistook for something else.

With everything looking good again for the Fever, who have won two of their last three outings, they will aim for another victory on Thursday against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Chicago, Ill.