Stephanie White had a strong message after Caitlin Clark’s game-winner

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White is clearly past a recent issue with Caitlin Clark.

White praised the star Fever point guard following Indiana’s thrilling 78-76 win over the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C., on Monday, underscoring Clark’s ability to deliver when the team needed her the most.

“I don’t know [if] the noise is ever going to be quiet. This is what Caitlin does. She makes big shots and she has big moments. When you have a player like her, it’s very easy for people to just take it for granted,” White said of Clark during the postgame press conference.

Clark made a clutch game-winning 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter against the Mystics, making up for her two missed free throws with 36 seconds remaining in regulation.

White doubled down on the value that Clark brings to the Fever.

“Sometimes we take great players, generational talent for granted. What she did was incredible for us. She’s going to have many more moments like that. I know she is. We needed this one tonight,” added White.

Stephanie White on the noise around Caitlin and the game winner:



"Idk the noise is ever going to be quiet. This is what Caitlin does. She makes big shots and she has big moments. When you have a player like her, it's very easy for people to take it for granted. Sometimes we take… pic.twitter.com/qTiRqkKTlu — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) June 9, 2026

Clark has been a target of criticism following a recent sideline confrontation with White, but the two have seemingly patched things up and continue to work together to help Indiana keep its head above water in the 2026 WNBA season.

The former Iowa Hawkeyes star finished the Mystics game with 19 points on 7/16 shooting from the field with 4 triples, 5 assists and 3 rebounds in 31 minutes.

Indiana improved to 6-5 and will next host the Chicago Sky on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.