Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Sophie Cunningham roasts Caitlin Clark with wild comment

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Sophie Cunningham looks on
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) looks on during the second half against the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham is going a little bit out of pocket with her latest (friendly) jab at teammate Caitlin Clark.

The Indiana Fever guard Cunningham went viral on Friday over a comment that she made about Clark to her page on X. Cunningham reacted to a user posting two photos of her — one showing Cunningham with a group of goats (presumably at a petting zoo) and the other showing Cunningham together with Clark in an arena.

“These are the same picture,” the user’s post read.

In response, Cunningham wrote back with a wild comment roasting Clark.

“they smell the same too,” Cunningham posted.

The original post was extremely complimentary of Clark, making a play on words between “goat” and “GOAT” (greatest of all-time). However, Cunningham’s post was … significantly less so.

Of course, that is just the nature of Cunningham and Clark’s relationship as teammates. The two are in their first season playing together on the Fever, and Clark has even gotten in her own public roasts of Cunningham in the past.

When push comes to shove though, Cunningham does not let anybody else mess with Clark, who has not played in a month due to a groin injury and has only appeared in 13 of 33 games for the Fever overall this year. Cunningham has gone on profane rants defending Clark against her haters before and most notably retaliated on Clark’s behalf with a flagrant foul on an opponent earlier this WNBA season.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!