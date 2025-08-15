Sophie Cunningham roasts Caitlin Clark with wild comment

Sophie Cunningham is going a little bit out of pocket with her latest (friendly) jab at teammate Caitlin Clark.

The Indiana Fever guard Cunningham went viral on Friday over a comment that she made about Clark to her page on X. Cunningham reacted to a user posting two photos of her — one showing Cunningham with a group of goats (presumably at a petting zoo) and the other showing Cunningham together with Clark in an arena.

“These are the same picture,” the user’s post read.

In response, Cunningham wrote back with a wild comment roasting Clark.

“they smell the same too,” Cunningham posted.

they smell the same too https://t.co/40Wu9ZC2Fr — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) August 15, 2025

The original post was extremely complimentary of Clark, making a play on words between “goat” and “GOAT” (greatest of all-time). However, Cunningham’s post was … significantly less so.

Of course, that is just the nature of Cunningham and Clark’s relationship as teammates. The two are in their first season playing together on the Fever, and Clark has even gotten in her own public roasts of Cunningham in the past.

When push comes to shove though, Cunningham does not let anybody else mess with Clark, who has not played in a month due to a groin injury and has only appeared in 13 of 33 games for the Fever overall this year. Cunningham has gone on profane rants defending Clark against her haters before and most notably retaliated on Clark’s behalf with a flagrant foul on an opponent earlier this WNBA season.