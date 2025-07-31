Sophie Cunningham has profane rant about disrespect of Caitlin Clark

Sophie Cunningham is defending her teammate Caitlin Clark, both on and off the court.

The Indiana Fever guard Cunningham debuted her new podcast this week. The podcast is called “Show Me Something” and features both Cunningham and co-host West Wilson.

In the inaugural episode released on Wednesday, Cunningham went off on a profane rant against those disrespecting her superstar teammate Clark. In particular, Cunningham took exception to those who make the claim that Clark is somehow not the face of the WNBA.

“It literally pisses me off when people are like, ‘She’s not the face of the league,'” said Cunningham of Clark. “What? There’s really good well-known people in our league. I’m not discrediting them. Like, we have a lot of badasses in our league. Hell yeah to that. I’m all for that.

“But when people try to argue that [Clark] is not the face of our league or if our league would be where we’re at without her, you’re dumb as s–t,” Cunningham added. “You’re literally dumb as f–k.”

You can see Cunningham’s full comments below (but obviously beware of the bad language).

Indeed, it is just about impossible to dispute that Clark is the single biggest star in the WNBA right now. She has brought a never-before-seen increase in popularity and revenue to the league ever since her arrival in 2024. While pundits sometimes make the disingenuous argument that other players are also responsible for the recent surge in interest in the WNBA, that claim largely falls apart when you consider how much both ticket prices and television ratings plummet whenever Clark is not involved.

That said, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that many of Clark’s WNBA peers are deeply jealous of her. Such jealousy inevitably leads to efforts to downplay Clark’s impact and influence on the league, no matter how absurd and intellectually dishonest those claims may be.

As for Cunningham, she has developed a repuation as the teammate who has Clark’s back no matter what. Cunningham notably retaliated on an opponent who hit Clark with a flagrant foul during a game last month. As a result, Cunningham saw a spike in her jersey sales and even secured a great endorsement deal out of the incident.