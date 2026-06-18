Sophie Cunningham tried her best to prevent a live TV disaster

Thankfully for Sophie Cunningham, her side quest went generally smoothly.

With the Indiana Fever idle on Wednesday, Cunningham made her debut for USA Network’s WNBA coverage as a guest.

Before going on air, the Fever sent out a message via social media to remind their followers of the Indiana star guard’s TV gig.

“Sophie Cunningham is making her WNBA on @usasports broadcast debut tonight,” Indiana’s post read.

The former Missouri Tigers star saw the post and left a hilarious comment, reminding herself not to swear during the broadcast.

“Please don’t cuss please don’t cuss please don’t cuss,” the 29-year-old Cunningham wrote.

We cut the mic a few times… 😅 pic.twitter.com/947lZP0rlb — USA Sports (@usasports) June 18, 2026

Cunningham seems to be laying the groundwork for a different career once her playing days are over. Many former pro athletes have found success in broadcast media, a path she could take down the road.

Cunningham is not the first Fever player to dabble with the mic this year, with Caitlin Clark making her broadcasting debut in February to help NBC cover a marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks .

But it’s back to business as usual for Cunningham on Thursday, with the Fever hosting Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

So far in the 2026 WNBA season, Cunningham is averaging 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.