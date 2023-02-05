Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is the obvious star of the NBA news cycle right now, but Spencer Dinwiddie is proving to be a worthy supporting act.

The Brooklyn Nets guard Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a blockbuster deal. Dinwiddie and multiple other assets will be headed back to Brooklyn as part of the trade.

The veteran guard Dinwiddie went viral for his hilarious tweet about the trade, which was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“When @ShamsCharania says it’s time to go you pack your bags,” he wrote, minutes after the news broke. “Plus Elijah said he wanted to go back home.”

Elijah is Dinwiddie’s four-year-old son whom he shares with his girlfriend Arielle Roberson, a former college basketball player. The trade will indeed mark a homecoming for Dinwiddie, who was already with the Nets for five seasons from 2016 to 2021.

No one knows at this point how Irving will fit in with Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavericks. But Dinwiddie should fit like a glove on the Nets, especially since his first stint with them was pretty successful.