Spencer Dinwiddie gets roasted for bad tweet about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Spencer Dinwiddie posted a tweet this weekend that may have earned him a spot on “Shaqtin’ A Fool.”

The Brooklyn Nets guard posed a hypothetical to fans on Saturday in which Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo would be out for Game 6 of the NBA Finals due to health and safety protocols. Dinwiddie asked if Khris Middleton would win Finals MVP if the Bucks managed to get the victory.

Just thought of an interesting “What if?”

(Maybe @Marvel inspired me) Giannis is out for Game 6 due to health and safety protocols. Close contact with Thanasis Bucks still win… Does K midd get Finals MVP? — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) July 18, 2021

The tweet was very poorly received, especially given that Antetokounmpo’s brother Thanasis missed Game 5, having actually entered health and safety protocols. Fans promptly roasted Dinwiddie for the post.

Fam what in the world lol??? Is there bad blood between you and Giannis?? Idk why this is even a thought lol. I’m sincerely asking. https://t.co/r9u2m2L3NV — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) July 18, 2021

You almost 30. — Q. Anthony (FKA Andray Domise) (@andraydomise) July 18, 2021

The Giannis hate amongst nba players is real wow. — Kelechi__ (@KelechiMatthew7) July 18, 2021

This should have probably stayed in the drafts. — Ségun (@segunadeoye23) July 18, 2021

After getting backlash, Dinwiddie tried to backtrack by saying to not take his tweet so seriously.

Let’s not take this too serious it was a @marvel inspired what if Giannis deserves Finals MVP if Bucks finish this thing. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) July 18, 2021

In any case, making any kind of suggestion that Antetokounmpo could potentially suffer misfortune while on the verge of winning an NBA title is a pretty bad look on Dinwiddie’s part. There does not appear to be any direct history between the two players. But Antetokounmpo did have an issue with one of Dinwiddie’s Nets teammates before.