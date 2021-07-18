 Skip to main content
Spencer Dinwiddie gets roasted for bad tweet about Giannis Antetokounmpo

July 18, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie posted a tweet this weekend that may have earned him a spot on “Shaqtin’ A Fool.”

The Brooklyn Nets guard posed a hypothetical to fans on Saturday in which Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo would be out for Game 6 of the NBA Finals due to health and safety protocols. Dinwiddie asked if Khris Middleton would win Finals MVP if the Bucks managed to get the victory.

The tweet was very poorly received, especially given that Antetokounmpo’s brother Thanasis missed Game 5, having actually entered health and safety protocols. Fans promptly roasted Dinwiddie for the post.

After getting backlash, Dinwiddie tried to backtrack by saying to not take his tweet so seriously.

In any case, making any kind of suggestion that Antetokounmpo could potentially suffer misfortune while on the verge of winning an NBA title is a pretty bad look on Dinwiddie’s part. There does not appear to be any direct history between the two players. But Antetokounmpo did have an issue with one of Dinwiddie’s Nets teammates before.

